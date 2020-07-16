LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price Up 9.5% After Analyst Upgrade

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. LKQ traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $28.47, approximately 3,860,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,670,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.