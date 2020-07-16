Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

LYG stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 491,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 898,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 723,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

