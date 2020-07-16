Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the first quarter worth $77,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

EV opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.