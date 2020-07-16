Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.78.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $610,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at $34,979,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.