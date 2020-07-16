Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $22,989,911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,773,000 after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,942,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,259,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

