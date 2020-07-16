Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 356,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

