Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

