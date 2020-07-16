Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $60.11 on Thursday. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

