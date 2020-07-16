Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

