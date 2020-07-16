Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.45. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 26,085 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUCRF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

