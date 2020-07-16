Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $355.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $345.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

LULU stock opened at $312.51 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

