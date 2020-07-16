Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.