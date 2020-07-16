Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Lydall worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lydall by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lydall by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.34. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDL. Sidoti boosted their price target on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.