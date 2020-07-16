MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.28

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.28 and last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 494106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.22.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 104.90 and a quick ratio of 103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 7,700 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,553,366. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total transaction of C$203,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$1,969,687.48. Insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $2,824,850 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

