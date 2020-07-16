Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.59. Mamamancini’s shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 59,848 shares.

MMMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mamamancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a return on equity of 583.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

