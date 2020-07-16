Manitex Capital (CVE:MNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.70

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.14.

About Manitex Capital (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

