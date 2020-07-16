Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Manitowoc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Manitowoc by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.