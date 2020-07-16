Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,853 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 531% compared to the average volume of 452 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 220,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 301,788 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,097,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

