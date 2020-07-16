Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 620 ($7.63) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 505 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($10.78). The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 634.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 690.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

