Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.