Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTNB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

MTNB stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 184.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,524,597 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 44,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 658.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

