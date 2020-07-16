Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.35. Mawson Resources shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 84,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.36.

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

