McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

