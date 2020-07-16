MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $200.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH traded as high as $191.40 and last traded at $189.22, with a volume of 74391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

