MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $2.03 Million in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Southern by 5,946.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Southern by 57.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

