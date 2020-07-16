MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 4,164 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $413.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.11. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $430.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

