MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 3,183 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $266.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

