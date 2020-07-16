MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.10 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,248 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,551 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

