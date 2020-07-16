MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

