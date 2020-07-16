Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

