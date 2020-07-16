Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Methode Electronics worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

