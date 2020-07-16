M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Cut to GBX 172

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.50).

LON MNG opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of £113.95 ($140.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.02.

In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,005.91). Insiders purchased a total of 1,175 shares of company stock worth $193,091 in the last 90 days.

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

