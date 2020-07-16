Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.61.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,577.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

