Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.61.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.