Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.