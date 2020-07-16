Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.37. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 36,545 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 41.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.