Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.53, but opened at $74.21. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 674,936 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.39.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $83,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,890,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

