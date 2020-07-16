Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $33.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 4.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in Camping World by 116.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 406,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 219,011 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

