Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 239.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,272,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,216,415.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $447,923.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,295,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,557 shares of company stock valued at $33,979,284. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $249.52 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $255.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

