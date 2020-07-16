Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Moog has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

