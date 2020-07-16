Morgan Stanley Acquires 162,671 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Harsco worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 770.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 53.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 94.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar bought 10,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares in the company, valued at $98,680.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

