Morgan Stanley Has $4.09 Million Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 84,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Matson worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Matson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE:MATX opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

