Morgan Stanley Has $4.12 Million Stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,512,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter worth about $6,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.13. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.