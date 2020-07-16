Morgan Stanley Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 217,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 18.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 456,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,846 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 104.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 165,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 162.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSE:FPL opened at $3.96 on Thursday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

