Morgan Stanley Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $38.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of ARES opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 58,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $2,045,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,598,342 shares of company stock valued at $135,689,029. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ares Management by 116.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

