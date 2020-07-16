Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

