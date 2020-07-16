Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.