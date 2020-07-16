Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,797 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Elbit Systems worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

ESLT opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

