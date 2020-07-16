Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,584,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $405.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

