Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised M&G from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95.

M&G Company Profile

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

